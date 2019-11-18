CLOSE
She Get It From Her Mama: Ming Lee Simmons Shoots For CR Fashion Book And Looks Just Like Kimora

The Blonds x Moulin Rouge! The Musical - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Ming Lee Simmons is taking in her famous model mama’s footsteps. The 19-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons is currently featured in CR Fashion Book. Simmons grew up on the runway with her mother as Kimora often walked out after her Baby Phat runway shows with her two children, Ming Lee and Aoki in tow. Now, the teenager is stepping into a career of her own.

The beauty recently shot for CF Fashion Book alongside Danielle Herrington and Leila Nda. The concept of the shoot was having the girls serve as “fit models” for designers 2020 Resort Collections. Via Instagram, the magazine wrote, “Inspired by the real hours of prodding, prepping, and patch ups required to bring a fashion production to life, Danielle Herrington, Ming Lee Simmons, and Leila Nda become fit models for CR.” The shoot was styled by Senior Fashion Editor Ronnie Hart.

Ming Lee posted a shot from the editorial with the simple caption, “Thank you so much @crfashionbook.” She is such a stunning model!!!

What do you think of the editorial? Are you feeling it? Do you think Ming Lee Simmons career can be as big as Kimora Lee Simmons? Sound off in the comment section.

