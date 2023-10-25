Baltimore Topgolf is up for sale!
Nearly a year after it opened in downtown, the business is listed at more than $59.3 million, according to Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.
The location still has 19 years remaining on its initial 20-year lease.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Click here for the sale details of the property.
Topgolf Baltimore opened last year on Oct. 28.
The venue has three levels and employs more than 500 associates.
The 65,000-square-foot Baltimore site is the third in Maryland with other locations in Germantown and National Harbor.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore Topgolf Listed For Sale Nearly One Year After Opening appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Topgolf Listed For Sale Nearly One Year After Opening was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Kirk Franklin Gives ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusives On Get Up Mornings [VIDEO]
-
Halle Bailey Says Mary Mary And Beyoncé Gave Her The Best Advice In Life
-
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
-
Take That: Diddy Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Homecoming
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann