CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

9 Thanksgiving Episodes From Black Sitcoms That’ll Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Pumpkin Pie

Source: J-Roman / Getty

It’s that time of year again to get the family together and eat all you can while reminiscing over things you’re grateful for. One of the best things about the holidays is all the time you spend smiling and laughing with your loved ones. @Jameelah tweeted, “I wish for thanksgiving ALLLLLL my grannies kids and grandkids could be together. Cause the whole entire family funny as f*** and I miss us being able to spend time as family”

But in order to get into the holiday spirit —and in the mood to hang out with your family — you gotta prep before the big day by doing things like watching the Thanksgiving episodes of your favorite sitcoms.

Some folks think Friends is the best show and has the best Thanksgiving show:

@SoupyKaur tweeted, “Thanksgiving, or as the rest of the world calls it; “funniest Friends episodes.”  But let’s not forget that Black sitcoms never dropped the ball when it comes to holiday episodes. @JayQTheDon wrote on Twitter “That Martin Thanksgiving Episode when they Carved the Turkey & it Start Bleeding >>>>>>>> LMAO! Classic

No matter how old you get, you’re never too old to live vicariously through your favorite TV show family — especially if you don’t have a family of your own to spend the holidays with. In honor of Turkey Day being right around the corner, take a look at some of the best Thanksgiving episodes from our favorite Black sitcoms that will surely put you in the holiday spirit.

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to let us know if your fave Turkey Day episode made the cut.

9 Thanksgiving Episodes From Black Sitcoms That’ll Get You In The Holiday Spirit  was originally published on globalgrind.com

black tv , Thanksgiving

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care…

This is the holiday feel good story you were looking for.
12.23.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…

They are truly living our ancestors' wildest dreams by achieving all this #BlackExcellence.
12.20.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…

This is what "rooting for everybody Black" looks like!
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…

After a 16-year-old Black girl was reported as kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, social media sleuths got…
12.18.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close