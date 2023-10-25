Listen Live
Baltimore County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway On Halloween

Published on October 25, 2023

The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway amid a rise in vehicle thefts in Baltimore.

Baltimore County residents who own a 2011-2022 Hyundai vehicle with a “turn-key-to-start” ignition can stop by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Essex Precinct on October 31 and receive a free wheel lock.

Additionally, Kia owners can also receive wheel locks.

The locks will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The post Baltimore County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway On Halloween appeared first on 92 Q.

