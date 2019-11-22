CLOSE
Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen & Slim’ Is Paying Homage To Diddy

The film's costume designer, Shiona Turini, wanted to give a huge shout out to Sean John and what that iconic fashion line meant to Black folks.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith Queen & Slim Images

Source: Andre D. Wagner/ Universal Pictures / Courtesy NBC Universal

Having seen Queen & Slim, I have to tell you it’s a must-see.

The film, starring Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith, not only makes a profound statement with its themes of Black love, resilience and the power of protest but so does its dope fashion.

Like everything in Melina Matsoukas directorial debut, the signature red velour tracksuit Daniel’s character rocks for two-thirds of the film has a deeper meaning, which according to the film’s costume designer Shiona Turini is paying homage to a certain rapper/producer.

“We definitely wanted a Sean John moment,” Turini recently told the Wall Street Journal. “Puff, [Sean “Puffy” Combs], he’s a legend. What was a tracksuit before Sean John? He revolutionized what a tracksuit means in our community.”

For those who might not remember, which you all should, Sean John was the leisure fashion line the music mogul started in 1999 and revolutionized the way that hip-hop, fashion and men’s leisurewear merged together in the industry. And as Refinery 29 pointed out, “in 2004, Combs was named Menswear Designer of the Year, beating Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.”

"Jay-Z Fade To Black" Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Gregory Pace / Getty

Turini, who has styled the likes of Beyonce for the Formation” video and episodes of Issa Rae’s Insecure, also worked with other Black designers including such as Dapper DanPyer Moss, Brother Vellies, and TyLynn Nguyen.

According to Turini, the clothes she chose for each character was also a reflection of who they are at the moment.

“Clothes send a very strong message,” Turini told WSJ.

“For me, and I feel like for Queen, it is a part of our personality. It speaks volumes when you walk into a room, when you go out on a date. It says so much without you having to say anything.”

As we previously reported, the film, written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and helmed by “Lemonade” director Melina Matsoukas, centers on an Ohio couple who, on their first date, get pulled over by a white cop and end up shooting and killing him in self-defense. Soon after, the two are put on America’s Most Wanted list, go on the run, yet find allies that empathize and understand the all too common plight of police brutality and racism.

Take a look:

The film will open nationwide on November 27.

Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen & Slim’ Is Paying Homage To Diddy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Diddy , Hollywood , Queen & Slim

