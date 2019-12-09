CLOSE
Baltimore
Mayor Young Calls on City to Display Purple Pride in Support of Ravens

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Todd Olszewski / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is calling on residents to paint the town purple.

The Department of General Services began installing purple light fixtures on city buildings Monday, and on Monday night, the Bromo Seltzer Tower, the War Memorial and City Hall Dome will light up purple.

The City’s homepage also got a purple makeover. It’s all support of their game this week on Thursday.

“We are witnessing greatness before our eyes,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young in part in a statement. “The Ravens have been on a magical run and we want to do everything we can as a city to support the team and help keep that momentum going.

The Ravens face off against the Jets at home on Thursday December 12th at 8: 20 PM.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Mayor Young Calls on City to Display Purple Pride in Support of Ravens  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore Ravens , Mayor Jack Young

