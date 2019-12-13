Dream In Black: Cheers to the Holiday [EPISODE 1]

Each of the ladies reveal their favorite holiday traditions and give advice on dealing with toxic family members.

12.13.19
| 12.13.19
From the creator and Executive Producer of the hit series “Preachers of LA” comes Chatter, a talk show that’s a little different, a little unscripted, and a little unorthodox.

Chatter features four incredible women of faith: Dr. DeeDee Freeman-The Leader, Real talk Kim- The Pastor, Jewel Tankard-The Moneymaker, and Monique Idlett Mosley-The Mogul. In each episode, this diverse group of ladies will come together ready to dish on family, relationships, faith and lifestyle in a way that’s never been seen before. Dr. DeeDee Freeman is a wife and mother with a doctorate in strategic leadership, Real Talk Kim is a pastor, best-selling author and human rights activist, Jewel Tankard is the wife of Gospel jazz sensation Ben Tankard and founder of the Millionairess Club, and Monique Idlett Mosley, the ex-wife of super producer Timbaland, is a successful tech investor and entrepreneur.

Over the course of five episodes, the ladies will discuss what they love about the holidays, including their favorite holiday traditions. They’ll also share their thoughts on drinking during the holidays and how to handle uninvited guests. They’ll also get some decorating tips from a well-known interior designer. Of course, no holiday is complete without that perfect holiday meal, so celebrity chef, James Wright Chanel will share the secret to his famous “Smackaroni and Cheese.” And, lastly, the ladies, recognizing how blessed they are, will help one deserving family by giving them a Christmas they’ll never forget. Get ready for Chatter—The Holiday Edition.

Chatter is Presented By AT&T Dream In Black and produced by Releve Entertainment.

Dream In Black: Cheers to the Holiday [EPISODE 1]  was originally published on getuperica.com

