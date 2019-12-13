CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nicki Minaj Encourages Mental Health Awareness: ‘It’s Important We Don’t Pass Judgement’

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Nicki Minaj accepted the Billboard Women In Music “Game-Changer” award last night and gave a humble acceptance speech that paid homage to the recently deceased Juice Wrld, calling him a “kindred spirit.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Nicki began her speech by thanking Billboard for being the only event to get her “dressed” in the last month before dedicating most of her speech to the late rapper. Nicki and Juice recently went on tour together where she says they spoke in great detail.

“While we walked to the stage, he held my hand and told me to stay calm and to pray,” she remembered. “He said he had been trying to do just that. I was so shocked to hear him of all people tell me that, but right there in that moment with him telling me that, I actually did feel calm.”

Nicki went on to encourage people to feel more empathy for those dealing with mental health issues. And to look at deeper reasons why someone may be turning to drugs to sooth their problems.

“Drugs isn’t the problem, it’s the way we fix our problem. It’s so important that we don’t pass judgement so people don’t feel ashamed to speak up and ask for help. It’s so important we talk about mental health. Because people are dying because they don’t want to express how miserable they are and how much they’re suffering and they rather medicate themselves.”

The emotional rapper then thanked Alanis Morsette, the Barbz and her husband Kenneth Petty.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Nicki donned a hip hugging gown with plunging neckline to the accept the honor. Her hair was laid by Kellon Deryck.

Unsung Cruise

 

Nicki Minaj Encourages Mental Health Awareness: ‘It’s Important We Don’t Pass Judgement’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Nicki Minaj

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

Friends, family, and co-workers, Tis the season for scammers and we want to make sure you are protecting yourself. The…
12.10.19
John Gray’s Relentless Church Is In A Public…

  According to Greenville News, Redemption Church, which owns the property now occupied by Rev. John Gray’s Relentless Church, has…
12.09.19
Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who…

Nancy Pelosi may not agree with the way Donald Trump is running the country, but she doesn’t hate him.
12.06.19
Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You…

The phrase “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through” reigns true in Zacardi Cortez’s new music video…
12.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close