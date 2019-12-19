CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

John Boyega Is Wearing A Traditional Nigerian Suit On The Red Carpet And We Can’t Get Enough

''Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'' European Film Premiere In London

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

John Boyega arrived at the Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker premiere in London looking like a King. The 27-year-old actor is currently starring in the latest installment. While some choose to wear high fashion styles like Gucci or Yves Saint Laurent on the red carpet, John Boyega decided to dress for the culture. The British actor is of Nigerian heritage and proudly displayed such with his attire.

''Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

He wore an agbada, which is a type of Nigerian suit, and features a flowing wide sleeve robe. The vibrant blue looked gorgeous with gold embellishments. He also wore a matching hat and paired the look with black dress shoes. There is no doubt that John Boyega was the best dressed on the red carpet. Hands down. Fight me.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

It’s great to see a man giving us a real fashion moment on the carpet. We often only get it from women or Billy Porter and this John Boyega moment is definitely going down as one of the best dressed moments of 2019, even if we are close to a new year. The best part of the entire ensemble? It was designed by his sister, Grace Boyega. It’s awesome when stars partner with their family. This is the last Star Wars film that Boyega will be starring in, so I’m sure he’ll continue to give us jaw dropping fashion.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Beauties, will you be going to see Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker? What do you think about John Boyega wearing a custom Nigerian outfit on the red carpet? We want to know your thoughts in our comment section.

John Boyega Is Wearing A Traditional Nigerian Suit On The Red Carpet And We Can’t Get Enough  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

John Boyega

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…

They are truly living our ancestors' wildest dreams by achieving all this #BlackExcellence.
12.20.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…

This is what "rooting for everybody Black" looks like!
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…

After a 16-year-old Black girl was reported as kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, social media sleuths got…
12.18.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close