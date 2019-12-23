The Baltimore Ravens are on the fast track to the Super Bowl after Sunday’s 31-15 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson threw 3 touchdown passes, helping the birds to win their 11th straight game.

The Ravens also now have the home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They face-off at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 29th.

Analysts predict Jackson the league MVP pick if the team wins the Super Bowl.

See Also: What Keeps Lamar Jackson Humble?: ‘The Lord’

See Also: Ravens Pop-Up Shop Now Open in Canton, Jackson Jerseys Available

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Ravens Beat Cleveland, Now No. 1 Seed in AFC was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: