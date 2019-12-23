Ravens Beat Cleveland, Now No. 1 Seed in AFC

The Baltimore Ravens are on the fast track to the Super Bowl after Sunday’s 31-15 win against the Cleveland Browns.
Lamar Jackson threw 3 touchdown passes, helping the birds to win their 11th straight game.
The Ravens also now have the home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They face-off at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 29th.
Analysts predict Jackson the league MVP pick if the team wins the Super Bowl.
