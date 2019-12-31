CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
New Year’s Resolutions That Don’t Involve ‘Losing Weight’

With a new year, even a new decade, comes New Year’s resolutions! So while you are headed to the gym to vow to drop those unwanted pounds, here a some resolutions that don’t involve weight loss at all.

Happy New Year!

1. Get organized.

2. Get more sleep/rest. Take a break from your devices.

3. Cook more. It tends to be healthier on your body and your budget.

4. Purge! If you don’t need it, don’t hold on to it.

5. Read more.

6. Make a budget and stick to it.

7. Give back.

8. Make time to take of your mental health.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new "Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark" show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

