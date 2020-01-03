Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans

Arrangements for Lois:

Monday, January 6

.

Viewing – 9:00 a.m.

Funeral – 11:00 a.m.

.

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

1808 W. Camp Wisdom Rd.

Dallas, TX 75232

Many have asked ahow to help the family during this time. His request releases love across the world for 1st Ladies.

Dr. Evans posted this:

Ways you can help our family during this time: –

-> Pray for me and the entire Evans family. –

-> Send cards of encouragement to: Evans Family, c/o The Urban Alternative, PO Box 4000, Dallas, TX 75208 –

-> In lieu of flowers, we would love your help in continuing the ministry to Pastors’ Wives that was dear to Lois’ heart. You can send contributions to The Urban Alternative and notate Pastors’ Wives Ministry in the memo of your check at any time, or you can contribute electronically at tonyevans.org/loisevans on or after January 2nd.

In honor of Lois, I would also love for you to consider sending flowers this week to your Pastor’s wife. Lois loved receiving flowers but she also loved giving them. Because her passion was ministering to pastors’ wives and making sure they felt loved and cared for, your gift of flowers in her memory would be a gift to us as well.

Thank you for loving us, the Evans family, and thank you for your ongoing prayers.

Lets honor his request and continue to see her legacy of love continue within the Kingdom of God!

Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His Wife, Lady Lois Evans was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted January 3, 2020

