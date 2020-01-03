CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His Wife, Lady Lois Evans

Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans

Arrangements for Lois:

Monday, January 6

.

Viewing – 9:00 a.m.

Funeral – 11:00 a.m.

.

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

1808 W. Camp Wisdom Rd.

Dallas, TX 75232

Many have asked ahow to help the family during this time.  His request releases love across the world for 1st Ladies.

Dr. Evans posted this:

Ways you can help our family during this time: –

-> Pray for me and the entire Evans family. –

-> Send cards of encouragement to: Evans Family, c/o The Urban Alternative, PO Box 4000, Dallas, TX 75208 –

-> In lieu of flowers, we would love your help in continuing the ministry to Pastors’ Wives that was dear to Lois’ heart. You can send contributions to The Urban Alternative and notate Pastors’ Wives Ministry in the memo of your check at any time, or you can contribute electronically at tonyevans.org/loisevans on or after January 2nd.

In honor of Lois, I would also love for you to consider sending flowers this week to your Pastor’s wife. Lois loved receiving flowers but she also loved giving them. Because her passion was ministering to pastors’ wives and making sure they felt loved and cared for, your gift of flowers in her memory would be a gift to us as well.

Thank you for loving us, the Evans family, and thank you for your ongoing prayers.

Lets honor his request and continue to see her legacy of love continue within the Kingdom of God!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His Wife, Lady Lois Evans  was originally published on praisedc.com

Dr Tony Evans

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re…
01.08.20
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77

David Stern, the former commissioner of the NBA who oversaw the league for 30 years and was at the helm…
01.02.20
Dallas Pastor Dr. Tony Evans’ Wife, Lois Evans,…

Lois Evans, the wife of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor Tony Evans has passed away. She was 70. Tony Evans…
12.31.19
John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic…

US Democratic Representative of Georgia John Lewis announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon was diagnosed…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close