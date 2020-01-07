Inspirational Lifestyles: 2020 Vision – Mountain Tops

Day #2

Mountain Tops

Exodus 19:3 (NLT) Then Moses climbed the mountain to appear before God. The Lord called out to him from the mountain…

God gave Moses a significant and challenging assignment. After spearheading the Isrealites’ exodus from Egypt, Moses was now responsible to lead God’s people into the Promised Land.

One of the early stops on this journey was Mount Sinai. This was the place where God was to meet with Moses and people and prepare them for their future as a nation.

As the spiritual leader of Isreal, Moses had to do something others were not required to do. In order to lead them forward to their promised inheritance, He had to go to a higher level than the crowd. He had to go to the top of the mountain.

The climb required a great expenditure of energy a great degree of commitment. At the mountain top Moses would receive vision and instruction from God. There he would be equipped for the responsibilities God had assigned to him.

To become a spiritual leader, we too must learn the value of spiritual mountain climbing. We must be willing to expend the energy to get into God’s presence – to go to the top of God’s mountain. Unless we are committed to climbing the mountain of God, our vision will always be limited and marred. Only at the top of the mountain do we begin to gain God’s perspective.

Climbing a mountain is not easy. There are many who are unwilling to invest the necessary effort to seek and find God at a new level. It is more comfortable to stay at the base of the mountain with the majority. But rich rewards come to those who are willing to take their spiritual life to new levels. These folks see and hear. They experience God’s presence and power in others will never know. They also are equipped to become true spiritual leaders. They are prepared to spiritually influence and encourge others.

Do you want to be a spiritual leader – someone who influences and encourages others in their spiritual journey, as Moses did? You must be willing to head to the top of God’s mountain regularly. As we press to new peaks with God, we develop strong character, toned spiritual muscles, and the spiritual maturity to truly help others move forward in their walk with God.

Remember, when Moses got to the top of the mountain, God was waiting for us too, as we diligently seek him.

What steps could you take to begin to take your spiritual life to a new level? What would be the rewards of doing so?

Scripture:

Exodus 19:3 And Moses went up to God, and the Lord called to him from the mountain, saying, “Thus you shall say to the house of Jacob, and tell the children of Israel:

