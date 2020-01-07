CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Inspirational Lifestyles: 2020 Vision – What Do You See?

Senior woman looking thoughtfully out window

Source: William King / Getty

Day #1

What Do You See?

One of the most amazing gifts God gives is the gift of sight.  Vision enables us to safely navigate through life and empowers us to accomplish many great things in life.

While physical sight is a wonderful blessing, there is another kind of vision that is even more important – spiritual vision.  The wise, Holy Spirit inspired writer of Proverbs described the importance of spiritual vision this way:

Proverbs 29:18a Where there is no vision the people perish….

Proverbs 29:18a If people can’t see what God is doing, they stumble all over themselves…

The Bible says that people lacking in spiritual vision perish.  They dry up.  They fail to experience and receive all God has for them.  They stumble their way through life with little or no hope, purpose or direction.  What a sad way to live.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The sad consequence of poor spiritual vision are observed in an Old Testiment story recorded in Numbers 13, 14.  The Israelites were poised to enter the land God promised to give them after their miraculous deliverance from Egyptian slavery.  Moses appointed twelve men to check out the condition of land before the entire nation entered.  They were instructed to bring back a report to the people.

The “Cliff Notes” version of events that followed is simple.  Ten of the twelve men were afflicted with spiritual myopia.  Although they acknowlwdged seeing the beauty and bounty of the land, what they really saw was  problems, giants, impossibilities and looming defeat.  Their lack of spiritual vision, and the negative statements that accompanied their blindness infected and afflicted the whole nation.  Because of their inability to see God’s promises and the faithfulness that resulted from their blindness, they, and an entire generation of people, suffered the consequences.  They perished!  Only two of the group – Joshua and Caleb – men with healthy spiritual vision – experienced the blessings of the Promised Land.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Spiritual vision is something we all need to improve.  We must consistently ask God to “open the eyes of our hearts” so that we can better see:

-Who God is and what He is saying to us through His Word.

-Our true spiritual condition and deepest needs.

-Opportunities to love and serve others in His name.

-The phenomenal future He has planned for us.

Strong spiritual vision spawns other great qualities in us.  It produces faith, hope, confidence, peace and discipline.  Healthy spiritual vision enables us to see and embrace the Promised Land God has for us to enter and enjoy.

What Do you see?

Scripture: 

Proverbs 29:18  Where there is no revelation, the people cast off restraint; But happy is he who keeps the law.

Source:  Back to the Bible https://www.church-redeemer.org

Inspirational Lifestyles: 2020 Vision – What Do You See?  was originally published on praisedc.com

inspiration

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re…
01.08.20
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77

David Stern, the former commissioner of the NBA who oversaw the league for 30 years and was at the helm…
01.02.20
Dallas Pastor Dr. Tony Evans’ Wife, Lois Evans,…

Lois Evans, the wife of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor Tony Evans has passed away. She was 70. Tony Evans…
12.31.19
John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic…

US Democratic Representative of Georgia John Lewis announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon was diagnosed…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close