Tina Lawson Gave Tiffany Haddish A Stunning Bible For Her Bat Mizvah

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 08, 2020

Source: Gotham / Getty

viaGetUpMornings/Keyaira Kelly:

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, comedian Tiffany Haddish opened up about her extravagant Bat Mitzvah celebration. The festivities, which took place in early December, brought out some of Hollywood’s most coveted stars, including Barbara Streisand and Tina Lawson.

Haddish gushed that Streisand gifted her diamond studded Jewish star for the party. Kimmel joked that he snagged the same gift for the 40-year-old, just with a lot less bling. “I’m embarrassed because I got you the same present, except without diamonds in it,” the late night host said.

Yeah, you did. No diamonds. But Imma wear it!” Tiffany responded.

“Imma wear it when I work out and go to places where I don’t want people to feel like I’m flossin’.”

But leave it to Ms. Tina Lawson, the patron saint of corny jokes, to surprise the “Girl’s Trip” alum with the best gift of the night.

“Beyoncé’s mom gave me the most beautiful Bible,” Haddish said. The gesture was kind but a little interesting considering Haddish is Jewish and not Christian.

Haddish continued to joke, “Ms. Tina gave me the most beautiful Bible with this cross on it and everything, and I was like, is she trying to say, ‘Hey! You know you black, right?’”

Jimmy was completely entertained by the gift, telling Haddish, “Beyoncé’s mother sent you a Bible with a crucifix on it for your bat mitzvah?”

“But it had diamonds on the crucifix, though,” Haddish said back. “So, I read from that and the Torah every day. I read from both. They start out the same.”

Hilarious comment considering the first four books of the Bible are the same as the Torah. It’s beautiful to see Haddish embrace her Jewish heritage.

Haddish didn’t meet her father until she was 27, where she learned she was an Eritrean Jew.

“I didn’t know anything about Judaism for a long time,” she said in an interview with Alma.

“As I got into that profession as an energy producer, I started learning more and more about the Torah. I could really relate to it. And when I met my father, it really resonated with me. I was like: This is what I am. I did my 23&Me, and it said the same thing. I [thought], well, I can’t deny this. I wanna claim it.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Tina Lawson Gave Tiffany Haddish A Stunning Bible For Her Bat Mizvah  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

