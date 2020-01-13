KeKe Wyatt Welcomes Her 8th Child, First With Husband Zachariah Darring

via madamenoire/Veronica Wells:

Congrats to singer Keke Wyatt and husband Zachariah Darring welcomes their first child Ke’Riah Darring to the family.

This is Keke’s 8th child and tenth addition to their family, earlier this month.

