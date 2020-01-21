Jonathan McReynolds & Koryn Hawthorne To Host Stellar Awards 2020 + Nominees Announced

CLOSE
The 35th Annual Stellar Awards are approaching and this year’s hosts have been announced: Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne have been given the honor and will serve as the youngest hosts in Stellar Awards history!

The Stellar Awards go down Friday, March 27th at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. While the Clark Sisters are set to be honored with the James Cleland Lifetime Achievement Awards, Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers lead nominations with nine nods, Kirk Franklin follows with eight nominations and Tasha Cobbs -Leonard and JJ Hairston follow with seven each.

Check out a list of more nominees below!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers

JJ Hairston

Kirk Franklin

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Big” – Michael MClure

“Deliver Me (This is my Exodus)” – Donald Lawrence ft. Le’Andria Johnson

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin

“This is a Move” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

JJ Hairston

Kirk Franklin

Todd Dulaney

William Murphy

CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Donald Lawrence

Kirk Franklin

Todd Dulaney

Wiliam Murphy

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Casey J

Kierra Sheard

Kim Person

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Bishop Paul S. Morton

Earl Bynum

John P. Kee

Kurt Carr

TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Christina Bell

Jekalyn Carr

Le’Andria Johnson

Maranda Curtis

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“Blessings on Blessings” – Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“Deliver Me (This is My Exodus)” – Donald Lawrence ft. Le’Andria Johnson

“Love Theory” – Kirk Fraklin

“Big” – Pastor Mike Jr.

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Fresh Start Worship

Jerard & Jovaun

Kim Person

Pastor Mike Jr.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Goshen – Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers

Miracle Worker – JJ Hairston

Long Live Love – Kirk Franklin

Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion City Church) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

CHOIR OF THE YEAR:

Bishop Paul S. Morton & the Full Gospel Ministry of Worship

Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers

JJ Hairston

John P. Kee

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Fresh Start Worship

Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers

The Group Fire

The Walls Group

Here’s a bonus: Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell was nominated as well! 

For the full list of nominees, tickets and more info on Stellar Awards 2020, visit thestellarawards.com.

Jonathan McReynolds & Koryn Hawthorne To Host Stellar Awards 2020 + Nominees Announced  was originally published on getuperica.com

Jonathan McReynolds , Koryn Hawthorne , Stellar Awards

