Man On Scooter Killed After Being Struck By MTA Bus In Downtown Baltimore

Published on November 6, 2023

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man riding on a scooter died after he was struck by an MTA bus Sunday evening near the Inner Harbor.

According to police, the man was struck by the bus shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pratt and Light streets. The bus then crashed into a light pole.

The man died at the scene, according to officers. The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Reports state that the bus ended up partially on the sidewalk near a bank. The front driver’s side windshield was smashed.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

The post Man On Scooter Killed After Being Struck By MTA Bus In Downtown Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

