CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Gerald Haddon Releases A Brand New Single Remembering Big Shiz – “Streets of Gold”

Klarkent, lashawn daniels, isaac caree, eric dawkins

Source: eOne

Gerald Hadden releases a new single in tribute to Lashawn “Big Shiz” Daniels“Streets of Gold” features the guys from their group KlarkKent, Adonis Shropshire, Eric Dawkins and Isaac Carree.  It also features Aaron Sledge, PJ Morton, and Joe Thomas“Streets of Gold” was written by Gerald and Tammy Haddon.

Super Producer, Artist and songwriter, Lashawn Daniels’ life was cut short in a fatal car accident, September 3, 2019, 5 months from today.

“Streets of Gold” is so amazing, check it out!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Gerald Haddon Releases A Brand New Single Remembering Big Shiz – “Streets of Gold”  was originally published on praisedc.com

Gerald Haddon , LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels , Lashawn Daniels

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
Kanye West On His Battle With Alcohol: ‘Devil,…

Kanye West believes that he is living proof that God sometimes gets the last laugh in your battles. The entertainer…
01.20.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
All-Star Baseball Player Adam Wainwright Leads 1-Year Online…

St. Louis Cardinals MLB player Adam Wainwright has a launched an online Bible study course he’ll lead for one year. 
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close