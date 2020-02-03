Gerald Hadden releases a new single in tribute to Lashawn “Big Shiz” Daniels. “Streets of Gold” features the guys from their group KlarkKent, Adonis Shropshire, Eric Dawkins and Isaac Carree. It also features Aaron Sledge, PJ Morton, and Joe Thomas. “Streets of Gold” was written by Gerald and Tammy Haddon.

Super Producer, Artist and songwriter, Lashawn Daniels’ life was cut short in a fatal car accident, September 3, 2019, 5 months from today.

“Streets of Gold” is so amazing, check it out!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Gerald Haddon Releases A Brand New Single Remembering Big Shiz – “Streets of Gold” was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: