Get Up Mornings With Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer For Sports Fans [VIDEO]

GRIFF woke up this morning a little sad when he realized that football season is over. No football until August? That’s a lot! But, God! Upon getting into work this morning, he learned that there’s a new league starting called the XFL.

Check out photos from this year’s Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hosted by Rickey Smiley and featuring DeAndre Hopkins, Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Commissioned, Travis Greene, Le’Andria Johnson and more!

