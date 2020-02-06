The Authors’ Corner Featuring Pastor Shavon Sellers

Inspiration
| 02.06.20
Dismiss

Today in the Authors corner, Cheryl Jackson presents Pastor Shavon Sellers and her new book “When Obeying God Makes You Look Stupid, The Story of My Fidelity of Faith”.  In today’s interview, Pastor Sellers shares the vulnerability of following the voice of God without compromise.  The awesome thing about this literary work is the fact that it is written in real-time.  Pastor Sellers tells this story as she is currently making bold moves, based on what God has spoken to her.

Do you know the voice of God?  Are you obeying it without compromise?  Follow her journey and be inspired to live a life obeying the voice of God!

To purchase the book and to find out more about Pastor Shavon Sellers, log on to www.ShavonSellers.org 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The Authors’ Corner Featuring Pastor Shavon Sellers  was originally published on praisedc.com

Black Pastors , Book , inspiration

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close