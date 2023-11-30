Christmas Village returned to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and the annual festival has a lot to look forward to this year!
The annual festival features decorations, food, an open market, and music at the Inner Harbor and this year has the most vendors in its history.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
If you plan on attending you can find a new ‘Winter Wunder’ cocktail bar, holiday-themed slushies, expanded vegan food options, later evening hours for shopping and Christmas lights, and so much more.
Additionally the 30-foot tall Christmas pyramid, an illuminated Ferris wheel, and the Christmas Village carousel.
For more information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Christmas Village Has Returned To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor appeared first on 92 Q.
Christmas Village Has Returned To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Carlton D. Pearson Dies At 70 After Battle With Cancer
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won't He Do It!
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Erica Campbell Joins ‘Tamron Hall’ To Talk New Album, Motherhood And GRAMMY Nominations
-
Legendary Clark Sister Jacky Clark Chisholm Introduces Her ‘ Jacky?’ Album! [LISTEN]