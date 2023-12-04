Stellar Tribute To The Holidays Set To Be Hosted By Doe Jones

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and that means the Stellar Tribute To The Holidays will be coming to a TV near you soon.

This year the holiday programming is set to be hosted by gospel singer, Doe Jones.

“Get ready for a festive feast of soul-stirring performances by your favorite gospel music artists, serenading you with heartwarming Christmas tunes,” The Stellars said in an IG post. “This star-studded celebration promises to fill your heart with joy and set the perfect tone for the holiday season. Don’t miss out on this magical evening of gospel greatness!”

Slated to perform this year include JJ Hariston, Latocha, Lena Byrd Miles, Melvin Crispell III, The Group Fire, Beverly Crawford, Pastor Mike Jr, and Zacardi Cortez.

The show is set to air in the Baltimore area on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. on WNUV. To see when the program will air in your area, click here.