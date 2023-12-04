Listen Live
New Year’s Eve in Baltimore to feature the Ravens against the Miami Dolphins, All Time Low

Published on December 4, 2023

NFL: NOV 16 Bengals at Ravens

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

All Time Low is reaching a new local high for gigs.

The four-member band from Towson is set to play the halftime show on New Year’s Eve at the Ravens’ game against the Miami Dolphins.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: New Year’s Eve in Baltimore to feature the Ravens against the Miami Dolphins, All Time Low

 

The post New Year’s Eve in Baltimore to feature the Ravens against the Miami Dolphins, All Time Low appeared first on 92 Q.

