The South Baltimore Peninsula is ready to crack down on crime.
Several neighborhood associations partnered with local and state leaders to install license plate readers.
The readers will be installed from Hanover Street to Locust Point, including within the Riverside community.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The goal is to have the reader capture vehicle information that could help police form more leads.
This effort is being funded by a grant from the state’s Housing and Community Department.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime appeared first on 92 Q.
License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Bishop Carlton D. Pearson Dies At 70 After Battle With Cancer
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Thomas TC Clay Has Passed Away
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44