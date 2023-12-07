The Maryland Transportation Authority announced that all Light Rail services will be suspended effective Friday.
The decision comes following two main concerns following a safety assessment. Officials said that high-voltage conduits have been punctured following a fire event in October. One rider was injured in that incident.
Additionally, machinery that connects light-rail cars known as inter-car connector cables, have caused six smoke events between Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2023.
Following a safety assessment this past Monday, MTA officials found it necessary to suspend service.
Beginning Friday, shuttle services will be available at each light rail stop. Officials said that as soon as enough cars are available, they will reimplement the schedule. However, at this time, it is unclear when light rail service will resume.
Currently, 53 cars are impacted.
MTA To Suspend All Light Rail Services Effective Friday was originally published on 92q.com
