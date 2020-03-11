Gospel artist Briana Babineaux is a married woman now! She was very proud to announce that she is now Briana Fontenot as she gushed over her husband. They grew up in the same church but she never looked at him as a potential love interest until one day they had a conversation unlike any conversation that she had ever had. “I fell in love just with conversations with him,” she explained. All married couples have things that drive each other crazy and the Fontenot’s are no different. She says she absolutely can’t stand when he falls asleep on the sofa on her “good pillows,” it drives her so crazy that she will wake him up so that he can move.

Bri Babineaux Talks About Married Life was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: