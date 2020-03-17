Earnest Pugh Discusses Impact Of Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Earnest Pugh recently released a new song called “God Wants to Heal You,” which we heard on Get Up! Mornings this week. The song comes at a time where Coronavirus is shutting down the way we live our daily lives, but Pugh encourages listeners to not live in fear.

“It’s not what you go through, it’s how you go through it and you can’t go through it with fear. As believers, that’s what we do. We believe that God is going to take care of his people,” he said when he called into the show. “People are really petitioning God.”

