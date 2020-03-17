Earnest Pugh Discusses Impact Of Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

03.17.20
Earnest Pugh recently released a new song called “God Wants to Heal You,” which we heard on Get Up! Mornings this week. The song comes at a time where Coronavirus is shutting down the way we live our daily lives, but Pugh encourages listeners to not live in fear.

“It’s not what you go through, it’s how you go through it and you can’t go through it with fear. As believers, that’s what we do. We believe that God is going to take care of his people,” he said when he called into the show. “People are really petitioning God.”

Pugh, who is a veteran, went on to talk about how his city (Houston) and the military is being impacted by the virus and more about his new single, “Wants to Heal You.” Listen up top!SEE ALSO: Earnest Pugh Mentors Students In Gospel Choir At His Alma Mater

SEE ALSO: Earnest Pugh Lists Church Traditions, Shares How New ‘Unsung Hits’ Album Features Old Hits You Might’ve Missed [EXCLUSIVE]

Close