Baltimore City Police are investigating the deaths of a 32-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby.
According to police, the woman and child were found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of McCulloh Street.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
They said no signs of foul play are apparent as the cause of death is still being determined.
No additional details were provided.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Woman & Baby Found Dead Inside Of West Baltimore Home appeared first on 92 Q.
Woman & Baby Found Dead Inside Of West Baltimore Home was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Kim Burrell Drops “Let That Mask Work Fuh’ Ya” Merch [WATCH] + Social Media Reactions
-
Lecrae, Tye Tribbett & Kirk Franklin Among 2024 Gospel Grammy Winners
-
20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show