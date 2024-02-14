Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It may be a lovely love day, but more potential snow is heading our way Friday night into Saturday morning.

Meteorologists are tracking accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday morning. As of now, one to three inches of snow appears likely.

The start time appears to be late Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday morning. According to forecasters, most snow should be over before noon on Saturday.

While this won’t be a major storm, it could lead to messy travel.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post More Snow Heading Toward The Greater Baltimore This Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.

More Snow Heading Toward The Greater Baltimore Area This Weekend was originally published on 92q.com