More Snow Heading Toward The Greater Baltimore Area This Weekend

It may be a lovely love day, but more potential snow is heading our way Friday night into Saturday morning.
Meteorologists are tracking accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday morning. As of now, one to three inches of snow appears likely.
The start time appears to be late Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday morning. According to forecasters, most snow should be over before noon on Saturday.
While this won’t be a major storm, it could lead to messy travel.
The post More Snow Heading Toward The Greater Baltimore This Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.
