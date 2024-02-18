You don’t have a career as stellar and longstanding as Yolanda Adams has experienced without a fair share of offers to step outside of your lane.
In this clip, the Yolanda speaks about an instance where she was approached about doing R&B. Catch The Madd Hatta Show Weekdays only on Majic 1021.
Check out the video below.
Has Yolanda Adams Ever Considered Doing R+B? was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent
-
20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Weekday Inspiration: 5 Sermons From Bishop T.D. Jakes To Encourage You [Click Here]