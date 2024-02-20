Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-20-2024]

Published on February 20, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Carlynn Sold It Real Estate Company

Business Description: “Your Dream Home Awaits.”

Business Website: https://carlynnsmith.ureexecutives.com

‘Primrose Plush Beauty LLC

Business Description: ” Be Plush with Primrose and achieve your dream hair.”

Business Website: https://primroseplushbeauty.com/

Lotus Wellness and Aesthetics

Business Description: “Where We Embrace The Art Of Wellness.”

Business Website: IG: @Lotus Wellness and Facebook: @Lotus Wellness

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-20-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

