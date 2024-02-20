Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Carlynn Sold It Real Estate Company

Business Description: “Your Dream Home Awaits.” Business Website: https://carlynnsmith.ureexecutives.com ‘Primrose Plush Beauty LLC

Business Description: ” Be Plush with Primrose and achieve your dream hair.”

Business Website: https://primroseplushbeauty.com/

Lotus Wellness and Aesthetics

Business Description: “Where We Embrace The Art Of Wellness.” Business Website: IG: @Lotus Wellness and Facebook: @Lotus Wellness

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-20-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com