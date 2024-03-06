Baltimore Artist Spotlight – Lesley Neely

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Artist Spotlight shines the light on the hometown talent, who are from or currently living in Baltimore. Today’s spotlight shines on Lesley Neely!

Lesley Neely is a singer, songwriter and the Creative’s Coach. Born and raised in Baltimore, she’s performed with major artists such as Jonathan Nelson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, David Frazier, Darin Atwater & Soulful Symphony and more. She is a vocal contractor and her company, “I Breathe Melody”, is a one-stop shop for Recording and Performing Artists to contract support or background vocalists for sessions and performances. Lesley says her passion is Creatives and their development so through that, she birthed “I Breathe Melody”, offering workshops for singers & musicians to learn more about their gifts as well as the business aspect surrounding their gifts. Lesley has recently expanded “I Breathe Melody” from Baltimore and it’s surrounding areas to Nashville, Tennessee in Music City!

Follow Lesley Neely on Instagram: @i_breathe_melody , @coachlesleyneely and Facebook: Lesley Neely.

Catch Lesley in action later this month at the “I Breathe Melody” and Lou Spencer Presents “In Session Singers Symposium: Church Creative Edition” (details in the IG post below).