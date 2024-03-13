Chris Tucker Talks About How Good God Has Been to Him and His New Projects

ERICA CAMPBELL

Joining us today is the legendary actor and comedian Chris Tucker, and we are honored to have him here on Get Up Mornings, Good morning, Chris.

CHRIS TUCKER

What’s up, Erica? How you doing? What’s up GRIFF? What’s happening?

ERICA CAMPBELL

I’m so well, I’m so. Well. Go ahead, Griff. I’m not going to take over like I usually do. Go ahead.

GRIFF

No, no, no. First of all, for the people who don’t, you’re saying Chris Tucker on the. Chris Tucker, love Jesus Christ, his family. Do his momma, man. Chris, I’ve been in Atlanta 25 years, man, your family showed me nothing but love. I’m a huge beyond a huge fan to be in this comedy fraternity with you, but you’ve toured 30 cities already with your Legends Tour, man. Talk about it.

CHRIS TUCKER

Yeah, man, you know what it is? I mean, I’m back to, you know, back to the stand up comedy, man I. And you’re absolutely right. I’m From the Church of God in Christ, I was raised up Church of God in Christ. I’m cogic. We went to Hensley Tabernacle man. My mom used to make us go to church man, and I’m so I’m so glad she did. You know that that that made me you know who who I am today, you know? And you I talk about in my stand up, you know, being raised in church and and all that good stuff man. But I’ve been having a great time. Yeah, And I had this movie come out last year. Air came out and made a lot of noise, and then I went on the30 something City tour and and Atlanta is one of the last stops and this is my hometown. I’m so excited. I’m from Decatur, GA went to Columbia High School, so it’s always special. That’s right. It’s Decater is where it’s greater. It’s always special when you come home. So I’m excited.

ERICA CAMPBELL

The foundation has been amazing. Your foundation has been amazing and you’ve done some great philanthropy Work. What’s next for your foundation?

CHRIS TUCKER

You know, we, all every year we have a golf tournament and we bring a lot of celebrities in town and and and we do we are we doing a lot of good stuff and I’m so glad that you know that my mom told me to start it cause I was taking all these trips around the world humanitarian stuff and part of delegations. And my mom said start your own foundation you do more here too. And we started it I don’t know how many years ago.

And you know, when I hear about stuff that I really care about that. You know, we have money to o make to see if we could do something about it. So anybody that’s in any kind of need, we do a lot of stuff. So yeah, we do. We do a lot of Stuff with church too, so it’s great. I love it. I love it.

ERICA CAMPBELL

How do People find out more about the Chris Tucker Foundation?

CHRIS TUCKER

You can go to christucker.org and yeah, you can find out all you need to know there.

GRIFF

Yeah. Chris, who’s on the tour, homie? And how can we get tickets? Sherman Golden, I’m sure.

CHRIS TUCKER

Sherman Golden, Man and we, you know, I’m in my hometown, so I don’t know who’s gonna pop in and but it’s at the Fox Theater this Thursday night. You can get your tickets at at foxtheater.org and man, it been great, man. It’s been awesome, so I can’t wait to. I can’t wait till showtime. I love it.

GRIFF

My dude, before we let you go, how has God been? Blessing your life like in these in these last years?

CHRIS TUCKER

You know what, man? He just. He just. God. When you when you got God in your life, you have to put your ego aside. You have to, you just you have to, change you change and God helps you evolve. You know. And that’s what I’m so happy about and thank God about evolving from the kid you seen in Fridays movies and the Rush Hour you know that was a young man. And money talks on the fifth element. So now I’m a grown man now and I’ve all because of God, because so many things. You know, when I was younger you put away and you want. I’m a perfectionist. Always want to be better.

And you know, I went to the top of Hollywood and feel like I, you know, I need to go further. But only God could do that. So I turned to him.

And he gave me the script to keep going. So I’m excited. Like I’ve just started in this business in my career and stand-up comedy. So it’s a blessing.

