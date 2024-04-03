Listen Live
Athletes

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft

The 'Bayou Barbie' is ready to dominate a new court - and we love to see it.

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
LSU v UCLA

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The self-proclaimed “Bayou Barbie,” Angel Reese, is heading to the WNBA draft. On April 3, the LSU power forward revealed her big career move in an exclusive interview and photo shoot with Vogue Magazine.

“Of course, I like to do everything big,” the star, who helped the LSU Tigers clinch their first national title in 2023, said. “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

 

Angel Reese poses for her Vogue Magazine photo shoot.

Reese added, “I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

In a follow-up video posted to the fashion magazine’s Instagram account, the 21-year-old basketball player said she was ready “to move on and grow” to new heights in her athletic career journey.

During her Vogue photo shoot, the Bayou Barbie exuded confidence and style, showcasing both her striking facial features and athletic physique. Assisted by Vogue editor Naomi Elizee, Reese dazzled in a custom basketball jersey courtesy of Diesel.

The ensemble, complemented by satin oversized pants and a lengthy jersey with an asymmetrical trim, exuded a sporty yet chic vibe. Originating from Maryland, Reese wielded a basketball with poise as she gazed intensely into the camera. Another captivating shot featured the soon-to-be WNBA player donning a vibrant knitted dress by Zankov.

 

As one of the most decorated college players, Angel Reese is ready to ‘learn and grow at the next level.’

Last year, Reese was crowned The Final Four’s “Most Outstanding Basketball Player.” She is also one of the top NIL earners in the U.S. The star has earned over $1.3 million from lucrative brand deals with companies like Coach, Amazon, and Mercedes-Benz.

In March, Reese earned the title of SEC Player of the Year and stood as a unanimous first-team All-American in the previous season. During the remarkable game season, she shattered the NCAA record with an astounding 34 double-doubles, solidifying her prowess on the court. 

Reese told Vogue that her foray into the WNBA draft will be a fresh but exciting start. The draft takes place on Monday, April 15, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. 

“I want to start at the bottom again,” the LSU Tigers standout said. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.”

As Reese said on Twitter/X, the “Bayou Barbie is out” and ready for her next court.

DON’T MISS…

Slam Dunk! Angel Reese Is The New Face Of Mielle Organics

Angel Reese Knew The Respectability Politics Police Were Coming And Chose Self-Love

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Silhouettes of crucifix necklace symbol with bright sunbeam on the colorful sky background
Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Athletes

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Good News

Bishop Hezekiah Walker Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing Development In East Brooklyn

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

National

5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close