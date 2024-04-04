Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Brent Jones Brings Fresh Inspiration with “Live Your Best Life” and Quadruple Album Release

| 04.04.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Reach Media Inc. / other / Getty

Source: Reach Media Inc. / other / Getty / Getty

Singer, songwriter, producer, and worship leader Brent Jones brought his positive energy to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell. Jones discussed his new single, “Live Your Best Life,” and unveiled a surprising number of upcoming creative projects.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Live Your Best Life” is more than just a catchy tune. Jones describes it as a song that fosters unity and encourages a life driven by purpose, going beyond simply attending church. “He came that we may have life and have it more abundantly,” Jones shared. “And I just believe that abundant life is attached to purpose.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

But “Live Your Best Life” is just the tip of the iceberg. Jones is on a creative roll, planning to release a whopping four albums.

  • A full-fledged mass choir album featuring “Live Your Best Life”
  • A praise and worship album showcasing a more personal side of Jones’ faith
  • A youth choir album featuring music he wrote and produced for 15 young mentees in Los Angeles
  • A live sermon recording titled “Open Your Mouth and Say Something”

Stepping outside his comfort zone seems to be a theme for Jones. “I’m very nervous all the time when I’m called to preach or speak because that’s not my comfort zone,” Jones admitted. “But I know the Lord is in it because Mhmm. Uh, when I get out of my comfort zone, that’s when I really feel the presence of God.”

Jones’ recent success at Triumphant Church in Detroit might lead to a more permanent presence there. He participated in a six-month residency, leading worship services across the church’s nine campuses. The experience was so positive that Jones even hinted at the possibility of relocating to Detroit. “We working, man. We work just got back in Detroit,” Jones shared. “And, uh, I you know, maybe I should start looking at some property in Detroit. I don’t know.”

Listeners can stay connected with Brent Jones on social media platforms such as Instagram (@BrentJonesMusic) and his website (BrentJonesSound.com) to keep up with his latest releases and musical endeavors.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Brent Jones Brings Fresh Inspiration with “Live Your Best Life” and Quadruple Album Release  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Silhouettes of crucifix necklace symbol with bright sunbeam on the colorful sky background
Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Entertainment

Brent Jones Brings Fresh Inspiration with “Live Your Best Life” and Quadruple Album Release

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Good News

Bishop Hezekiah Walker Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing Development In East Brooklyn

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

National

5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close