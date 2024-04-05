Listen Live
Push The Rock | Dr. Willie Jolley

04.05.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Push The Rock”

The comeback tip for today is a story about a stockbroker who was on the brink of a nervous breakdown. He was sent up to a cabin of a friend of his to rest. He arrived late and quickly fell asleep. He was awakened by a voice in the middle of the night. 

That pushed the rock. He opened the door and there was a big boulder on the lawn. He didn’t see it when he came in, but the next morning he pushed that rock but couldn’t move it. After a few weeks of pushing the rock daily, he cried out. I’d fail and I didn’t move the rock. The voice that he had heard earlier responded. I know it was your job to push the rock. It’s my job to move it. 

He went back to work with stronger faith and stronger body from pushing that rock. He went back to his office with a winning attitude and he started winning more. I encourage you to go forth and push and realize that your job is to push. And God’s job is often moving.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

