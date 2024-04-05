Listen Live
Earthquake hits NJ, Felt across Northeast with 4.7 Magnitude

Published on April 5, 2024

Storm Over Philadelphia

Source: nino krgovic / Getty

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Hunterdon County, New Jersey Friday morning, leaving residents of the Northeast feeling the after effects.

It was reported that the shaking was felt across the Northeast region.

It happened around 10:25 a.m.

What to do after an earthquake?

  • Expect aftershocks hours, days, or weeks after the main quake.
  • Avoid open flames in damaged buildings.
  • If you live near the coast, stay away from the beach.
  • Drive carefully and plan alternative routes.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Earthquake hits NJ, Felt across Northeast with 4.7 Magnitude  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

