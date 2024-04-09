Listen Live
Anger: The Power Source For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

04.09.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Anger: The Power Source For Success”

I’m often asked what motivates me. I say one of the main things is the anger I had when I was fired from my job and how I vowed I would never go back. Every time I would get tired, I would sink back to how I felt when I got fired. I would get reenergized and keep pushing forward to prove that they made a mistake. 

 

We all get angry, but we can learn to use anger to help build us rather than break us down. If you can learn to harness your anger, it can become a powerful source to keep you moving and succeeding even when you are physically tired, like your own personal power powerplant, you can use it. Learn to use it for good.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

