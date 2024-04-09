Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland lawmakers have passed priority legislation to assist employees at the Port of Baltimore affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The measure authorizing the use of the state’s rainy day fund to help port employees had strong support in the Maryland General Assembly. The stunning March 26 bridge collapse and its impact on a key economic engine prompted lawmakers to act in the last two weeks of the session.

It would temporarily pay the wages of port workers and provide support for workers who are not covered by unemployment insurance.

The collapse impacts about 15,300 jobs directly to port activity, however, about 140,000 people are impacted in at least one way.

“One of our top priorities for Sine Die is to pass the PORT Act to assist all who have been impacted by the collapse of the Key Bridge,” Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said in a statement. “Our members have important bills that still need to get across the finish line, so I’m looking forward to a productive last day.”

Additionally, the measure would also help businesses cover payroll and provide incentives for companies to return to the port once it fully reopens.

The post Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse appeared first on 92 Q.

