Sherwin Gardner Discusses Viral Hit 'Blessings Find Me'

04.09.24
Erica Campbell welcomed Sherwin Gardner onto “Get Up Mornings” for an insightful conversation about his musical journey and recent viral success. Sherwin, a renowned Caribbean worship artist, shared the intriguing backstory of his chart-topping song and its unexpected surge in popularity.

Sherwin delved into the origins of his track “Blessings Find Me,” revealing, “While waiting for clearance on another single, I penned a heartfelt prayer on December 23, not envisioning it as a song.” Little did he anticipate the profound impact this prayer would have, resonating with millions worldwide.

Reflecting on the transformative experience of going viral, Sherwin remarked, “It has opened doors and enabled me to share the gospel globally.” Emphasizing the essence behind the numbers, he added, “Despite the ‘viral’ label, the focus remains on spreading God’s message.”

With a musical career spanning four decades, Sherwin expressed gratitude for the opportunities and connections forged through his music. “The doors that have opened and the places God has led me to are remarkable,” he shared.

Erica commended Sherwin’s unwavering commitment to sharing the gospel and acknowledged his significant impact on Caribbean Christian music and hinted at potential future collaborations. “Your influence among Caribbean Christian listeners is substantial,” she noted, highlighting his inspiring reach.

Sherwin invites listeners to connect with him through his website SherwinGardnerMusic.com.

