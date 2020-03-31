CLOSE
National News
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day To Fight Coronavirus Crisis

The iconic menswear brand is joining the likes of Gap, Nike and Ralph Lauren to help healthcare workers protect themselves from this deadly virus.

American men's clothier chain Brooks Brothers store and logo...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

 

Amid this devastating and deadly coronavirus crisis, hospitals around the country are running dangerously low on masks, protective gear and sanitizer. While President Trump claims to be working out deals to provide those much-needed supplies, the fashion industry isn’t waiting, they’re stepping in and doing it themselves.

Next up to bat is popular iconic menswear brand Brooks Brothers.

According to the New York Post, “the heritage brand has converted its New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories to produce the medical gear” hoping to churn out 150,000 masks per day.

Created in 1818 and even playing a role in creating Civil War uniforms, CEO Claudio Del Vecchio stressed in a statement, “We consider this a duty, and part of our DNA at Brooks Brothers.”

Adding, “We are deeply grateful to the medical personnel at the frontlines who are fighting the pandemic, and we are honored to do our part and join our peers in retail to provide protective masks that our healthcare system critically needs.”

This week we are in the process of converting our New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories from manufacturing ties, shirts and suits to now making masks and gowns. We plan to use these facilities to produce up to 150,000 masks per day on an ongoing basis, to help increase access to protective gear for health care workers and others battling the spread of COVID-19 at the nation’s hospitals and other facilities. We expect to soon begin production on protective gowns as well. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Over the past two weeks, we have been in direct contact with Federal and State officials, task forces, several major hospital systems, and other municipalities and organizations. As part of this effort, Brooks Brothers has partnered with StopTheSpread.org, a coalition of volunteer CEOs working in Washington, D.C. and around the U.S. to catalyze actions and support the government in response to COVID-19. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For more than 200 years, we’ve been at the forefront of tackling some of the nation’s most critical issues – from our support of the Red Cross Society in 1898 – to crafting U.S. military uniforms from the Civil War through today. We currently support numerous national and local charities with a focus on health and well-being. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “We consider this a duty, and part of our DNA at Brooks Brothers. We are deeply grateful to the medical personnel at the frontlines who are fighting the pandemic, and we are honored to do our part and join our peers in retail to provide protective masks that our healthcare system critically needs.” ––Claudio Del Vecchio, CEO

As we previously reported, other companies including Crocs have donated free shoes to health care workers while designers such as Christian Siriano and Michael Costello are creating facemasks. In addition, Gap Inc. announced last Tuesday that its factories will begin making gowns, masks and scrubs for healthcare workers, along with Nike, Canada Goose and ZaraEven better? Ralph Lauren will be donating $10 million to the cause.https://www.instagram.com/p/B-MkvRLhxYa/?utm_source=ig_embed

In these dire and uncertain times, companies should use their resources to help and it’s good to see them do it!

