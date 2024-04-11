Help The Nightly Spirit head to the Stellars!
The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you enjoying kicking it with Darlene each and every weekday night, submit your vote!
April 10th – 17th First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
April 22nd – 30th Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
Vote The Nightly Spirit with Darlene for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!
CLICK HERE TO VOTE
Darlene gained a loyal radio following as the mid-day host on Radio One Atlanta’s Multi-Stellar Award winning station Praise 102.5, and has since broadened her reach to syndication! She has a bold and broad approach to controversial topics, and is spiritually centered with an undeniable anointing empowered to reach her listeners (Praise1079.com).
- OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
- Sandbags Available Ahead Of Heavy Rain Headed To The Baltimore Area
- Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Arrested On Assault Charges
The post Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars appeared first on Black America Web.
