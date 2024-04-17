What Does Tyler Perry Own? A List Of The Billionaire’s Business Dealings

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler Perry has the ultimate rags-to-riches story. Renowned for his multifaceted talents as a filmmaker, actor, playwright and entrepreneur, Perry, 54, has built an empire that spans various industries, from film and television production to real estate and philanthropy. His story is rather remarkable considering his humble beginnings.

Raised amidst poverty and adversity in New Orleans, his childhood was marred by hardship and abuse. However, Tyler found solace in writing, a habit he was able to cultivate from a young age and the talent that would later become the cornerstone of his future success, according to his website.

Infused with resilience, faith and unwavering determination, Tyler weathered the storms of adolescence. His introspective writing served as a source of motivation, propelling him to pen his inaugural play, I Know I’ve Been Changed, in 1992. Despite initial setbacks, including an empty audience on the play’s debut, Tyler persisted.

“You got to understand, I had no mentors,” Perry told Forbes in 2020. “My father doesn’t know anything about business, and my uncles and mother, they know nothing about this. I didn’t go to business school. Everything I’ve learned, I’ve learned in progress.”

With sheer perseverance, he saved every penny to stage his play, envisioning a brighter future. Little did he anticipate that six years later, I Know I’ve Been Changed would enjoy a sold-out run, prompting a move to the prestigious Fox Theatre in Atlanta. This triumph foreshadowed even greater success, as evidenced by the nationwide sell-out of his original play, Madea on the Run, in 2015. The rest is history. In the ‘90s, Perry would later traverse into the world of theater, production, film and TV where he would amass the bulk of his wealth.

Today, according to Forbes, Perry’s net worth stands at a towering $1.4 billion. His popular Madea franchise — which contains award-winning films like Madea Goes To Jail and Madea’s Family Reunion — has grossed over $660 million.

Ownership is key for the world-renowned filmmaker and writer. He owns 100% of the content he’s created.

Real estate portfolio, Tyler Perry Studios and BET+ stake.

In 2019, the Louisiana native launched his production company, Tyler Perry Studios, based in Atlanta, Georgia, — one of the largest film studios in the United States. The studio complex spans over 330 acres and includes state-of-the-art soundstages, backlots and production facilities for TV and film projects. According to USA Today, the Mea Culpa director reportedly purchased the massive property where Tyler Perry Studios now stands in 2015 for a whopping $30 million.

Utilizing this control, he struck a lucrative deal with ViacomCBS, earning $150 million annually for producing new content and securing an equity stake in BET+, the streaming platform launched in September. He owns 25% of the streaming service.

Forbes approximates Perry’s pretax earnings since 2005 to exceed $1.4 billion. With this wealth, he has acquired residences in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, alongside owning two aircrafts.

According to Architectural Digest (AD), in the 1990s, Perry acquired his first real estate property in Fairborn, Georgia, for $62,661. He subsequently named the parcel “Avec Château,” which translates to “with home” in French.

The sprawling 17,252 square-foot abode contained six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

“I wanted this house to be vast,” he told Ebony magazine about the purchase that helped jump-start his wealth in real estate, AD noted. “I wanted to make a statement, not in any grand or boastful way, but to let people know what God can do when you believe.”

Perry sold the property in 2018 for $2.19 million.

Perry’s wealth also extends into philanthropy.

Beyond his business ventures and massive real estate portfolio, Perry is deeply committed to philanthropy and giving back to his community. He has been involved in various charitable endeavors since 2006 with The Perry Foundation, where he gives generously to organizations that support causes such as education, homelessness and healthcare.

“The Perry Foundation’s aim has been to transform tragedy into triumph by seeding individual potential, supporting communities, and harvesting sustainable change,” the organization states on its campaign website.

