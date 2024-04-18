Listen Live
HomePublic Figures

Sarah Jakes Roberts Talks Empowering Women and New Book

| 04.18.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Women's Empowerment Expo 2024

Source: Alonzo Eubank / Alonzo Eubank for R1 Digital

Melissa Wade had the privilege of talking with Sarah Jakes Roberts, the keynote speaker at this year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo. Roberts, renowned for her empowering ministry, blessed the audience with her vision for uplifting women.

During the interview, Roberts discussed her latest book, “Power Moves,” now available for pre-order. The book promises to be a beacon of inspiration and guidance.

Roberts also shed light on her upcoming Woman Evolve conference, a transformative event designed to empower and equip women from all walks of life.

Sarah Jakes Roberts Talks Empowering Women and New Book  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Public Figures

Sarah Jakes Roberts Talks Empowering Women and New Book

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Radio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

The Walls Group
Entertainment

Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close