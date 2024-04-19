Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Only about 40% of Baltimore public school graduates enroll in college, and many of them will not complete a four-year degree.

The Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation are betting they can change that trajectory for hundreds of students, particularly those from the city’s most underserved communities.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens owner, M&T Bank will spend millions to help Baltimore kids get through college

