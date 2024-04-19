Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been cleared by the NFL after an investigation into a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.
The NFL concluded there wasn’t enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.
RELATED: ‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers
“There will be no action taken by the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Baltimore County Police also suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.
RELATED: Baltimore County Police Close Investigation Involving Ravens Zay Flowers
No charges were filed against the star wide receiver.
RELATED: Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47
-
Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44