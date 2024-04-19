Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been cleared by the NFL after an investigation into a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL concluded there wasn’t enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.

RELATED: ‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers

“There will be no action taken by the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Baltimore County Police also suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.

RELATED: Baltimore County Police Close Investigation Involving Ravens Zay Flowers

No charges were filed against the star wide receiver.

RELATED: Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Radio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close