Listen Live
National

Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

NEW YORK — A man has set himself on fire outside the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump. Police rushed to the scene with blankets and fire extinguishers. It’s unclear if the person survived.

It happened in the designated “protest area” and the person remains motionless.

New York police say he is in critical condition. They believe the man drove from Florida to New York city earlier in the week. He poured some sort of accelerant over his body and lit himself on fire. The man had some papers with him that detailed conspiracy theories involving local politics.

Watch it all unfold in the video below:

Opening statements in former President Trump’s “hush-money” trial are expected for Monday. That’s according to the judge. The six alternate jurors have been seated and the 12 jurors are already in place.

The former President is accused of falsifying business records in order to cover up payments he’s accused of making to an adult film star just prior to the 2016 election.

The post Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

National

Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Radio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close