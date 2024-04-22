Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Don’t Panic…Pivot | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.22.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Don’t Panic…Pivot”

I want to give you tips to come back in order to create a comeback. It is critical that you do not panic because panic takes away your ability to calmly think your way through a problem. Those who wear those who remain calm and think their way through the situations to come up with the best options and solutions in order to get and remain calm and win more, you must step back, look in, check out and think up. Let me say it again. Step back. Look in, check out and think up.  

You must be able to think about the possibilities. If there are no obvious options, then you must think about some ways to create some options. You can, if you stop and think and believe that you can. You can do this. Look, you can do it. Go to winwithwilly.com Look for the goal setting goal achieving. That’s a program to help you make the rest of the year the best of the year, help you think through it and grow through it.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Don’t Panic…Pivot | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

Lifestyle

Don’t Panic…Pivot | Dr. Willie Jolley

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Radio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close