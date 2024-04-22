Listen Live
Freestyle to Grammy to Tour: Tye Tribbett's 'Only One Night Tho'

04.22.24
66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

How many times do you hear of an artist turning an impromptu freestyle into a Grammy, then into a tour? Singer-songwriter-producer-Pastor Tye Tribbett is full of surprises.

As we discuss the single, he explains how the evolution of it was a product of God’s doing.

“[The night it was recorded] was supposed to be just a release concert for [a different album]….they snuck and recorded it…the night was so anointed that we just put it out as [its own] album,” he continues, “this scripture just came so the whole [‘Only One Night Tho’] song was a freestyle.”

Talk about divine intervention!

R&B Money Live The Legacy GRAMMY Edition Featuring D-Nice

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

He has officially announced the 20-city Only For One Night Tho tour, with Tye Tribbett and friends. It is going to be one you don’t want to miss!

“Every city will have a different experience…a different artist…and a uniquely tailored worship experience.” -Tye Tribbett

Visit www.TyeTribbett.com to grab your tickets, stay up to date, get the scoop on new songs and so much more!

